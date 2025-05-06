PM Carney to live at Rideau Cottage — other properties require millions in repairs

Prime Minister Mark Carney will soon move into Rideau Cottage, while the official residence of the prime minister at 24 Sussex Drive remains vacant. Justin Trudeau lived at the Cottage from October 2015 until his resignation in March 2025.

The official residence has been unoccupied since 2015, after Stephen Harper's time there, citing an immediate need for renovations and upkeep.

Following security advice, Carney will reside at the Cottage, the prime ministerial residence since Trudeau took office, reported the Canadian Press.

Every prime minister from 1951, excluding Trudeau, resided at 24 Sussex Drive. The Carney government has not revealed its plans for the residence or a replacement.

Facing an unoccupied official residence, Trudeau tasked a minister in March with creating a plan for a new one. He requested a proposal by January 2026 from Jean-Yves Duclos to explore options and proposed transferring responsibility for the residence to Public Services and Procurement Canada.

Since becoming prime minister in March, Carney has been temporarily staying at an official guest residence on the advice of the RCMP and security officials, according to the Privy Council Office (PCO). Following the 2025 election, he will move into Rideau Cottage, the PCO stated.

Built between 1866 and 1867 on the Rideau Hall complex grounds, Rideau Cottage originally served as the residence for the Secretary of the Governor General. Rideau Hall is the official residence of Canada's Governor General.

Carney, a longtime resident of Ottawa's affluent Rockcliffe Park, lives a short 10-minute drive from Parliament Hill. This neighbourhood is known for its prominent residents, architecturally significant homes, and extensive greenery.

The Capital Commission values its heritage properties at $547.19 million (replacement cost). However, a 2021 report reveals a poor state of repair across these official residences due to years of neglect, deferred maintenance, and underfunding.

"Approximately 75 per cent of the portfolio is over 50 years old, with 16 per cent over 150 years old," the report states.

The commission requires $175 million over a decade to restore federal properties to good condition and meet sustainability and accessibility standards. Despite claims of underfunding, it spent $135 million renovating official residences between 2006 and 2022, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

In addition to approximately $26.1 million for upkeep, the deferred maintenance deficit for official residences has increased from $83 million in 2018 to $89.1 million.

Options for the official residence include renovating 24 Sussex, building a new residence there, upgrading Rideau Cottage, or selecting a replacement.

Classified as in "critical condition" in 2021, the official residence was closed in 2022 due to health and safety concerns. The decommissioning project, completed after starting in May 2023, has left the building empty, with the removal and storage of heritage elements, asbestos abatement, and exterior wall insulation.

Despite being decommissioned, renovation costs — to make it usable — would be tens of millions of dollars.

An internal government document indicates renovating the Cottage as a permanent prime minister's residence with necessary staff offices and infrastructure would be expensive, as it is considered too small for official functions.