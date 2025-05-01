'Poilievre never came out in our election': Ford defends lack of support for federal Conservatives

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Premier Ford's comments about his lack of support for Pierre Poilievre throughout his federal election campaign.

After making a statement criticizing lax bail policies and weak judges on Wednesday, Ford was asked why he didn't make stronger statements backing Poilievre in his campaign against the Carney Liberals.

"Last time I checked, Pierre Poilievre never came out in our election. Matter of fact, he or one of his lieutenants told every one of his members 'don't you dare go out and help the PCs,'" said Ford.

"Last time I checked, Pierre Poilievre never came out in our election...he or one of his lieutenants told every one of his members 'don't… pic.twitter.com/7XrfPHtzW5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 30, 2025

Ontario's premier has been widely criticized by Conservatives who feel he undermined Poilievre's campaign and actually helped boost Carney and the Liberals to victory.

"Doug Ford says he has a small 'c' on his forehead while he licks the boot of the federal Liberals," said Lise. "We all saw it happen Doug, we are calling you out for what you are, you are a Liberal insider," she added.

Ford previously made headlines for saying that if his own campaign strategist Kory Teneycke was at the helm of Poilievre's campaign they would be in a better position.

The comments ruffled the feathers of many conservatives who saw Ford's comments as divisive at a time when conservatives should be unified to defeat the Liberals.

Poilievre ended up losing his long-held, Ottawa-area riding of Carleton to Liberal Bruce Fanjoy on Monday evening.