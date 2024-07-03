‘Pride or Palestine?’ We asked Torontonians which side of the dueling leftist protests they’d support

E-transfer (Canada):

On Saturday, Toronto’s annual pride parade took over the city centre, promoting and celebrating a variety of sexual and gender identities. Like other recent years, this event featured nude men walking around, despite the children in attendance looking on.

In a hilarious display of leftist infighting, pro-Hamas demonstrators carrying a banner reading “Pride Partners With Genocide” sat in the street, blocking what they called the “corporate Pride parade” from continuing. The executive director of Toronto Pride refused to meet with the counter-protesters, causing them to remain seated and the march to shut down.

HOLY CRAP 🤯 Pro Palestine protesters have SHUT DOWN the Pride Parade in Toronto 🇨🇦



🎥 @TPostMillennial pic.twitter.com/EW9X3OSsSA — Melissa 🇨🇦 (@MelissaLMRogers) June 30, 2024

On Monday, a pro-Hamas group gave a press release to mainstream media outlets, announcing that they too would be cutting ties with Toronto Pride with allegations that corporations involved with the event are funding Israel’s war efforts.

‘Pride partners with genocide’



Pro-Hamas group clashes with pride movement, accusing pro-pride banks of siding with Israel.https://t.co/ASHyT69xlr pic.twitter.com/XHvp64epM3 — Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) July 1, 2024

Rebel News took to Toronto’s Kensington Market neighbourhood, a leftist haven, to find out which side locals would support in the conflict, or if they would be too afraid of backlash from both sides to answer.