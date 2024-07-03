‘Pride or Palestine?’ We asked Torontonians which side of the dueling leftist protests they’d support
On Saturday, Toronto’s annual pride parade took over the city centre, promoting and celebrating a variety of sexual and gender identities. Like other recent years, this event featured nude men walking around, despite the children in attendance looking on.
In a hilarious display of leftist infighting, pro-Hamas demonstrators carrying a banner reading “Pride Partners With Genocide” sat in the street, blocking what they called the “corporate Pride parade” from continuing. The executive director of Toronto Pride refused to meet with the counter-protesters, causing them to remain seated and the march to shut down.
HOLY CRAP 🤯 Pro Palestine protesters have SHUT DOWN the Pride Parade in Toronto 🇨🇦— Melissa 🇨🇦 (@MelissaLMRogers) June 30, 2024
🎥 @TPostMillennial pic.twitter.com/EW9X3OSsSA
On Monday, a pro-Hamas group gave a press release to mainstream media outlets, announcing that they too would be cutting ties with Toronto Pride with allegations that corporations involved with the event are funding Israel’s war efforts.
‘Pride partners with genocide’— Sarah Stock✝️ (@sarahcstock) July 1, 2024
Pro-Hamas group clashes with pride movement, accusing pro-pride banks of siding with Israel.https://t.co/ASHyT69xlr pic.twitter.com/XHvp64epM3
Rebel News took to Toronto’s Kensington Market neighbourhood, a leftist haven, to find out which side locals would support in the conflict, or if they would be too afraid of backlash from both sides to answer.
