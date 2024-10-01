‘Protect Elon Musk at all costs’: Ezra Levant and Alex Jones on Elon Musk’s crucial role in the battle for free speech

After buying Twitter and fighting to restore free speech on the platform, Elon Musk is playing an outsized role in the battle against censorship.

  • By Rebel News
  • October 01, 2024
  • News Analysis

Appearing on The Alex Jones Show on Monday, Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant discussed Elon Musk's critical role in combatting global censorship efforts.

After purchasing Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has sought to re-instill freedom of expression on the platform.

In one instance, journalist Tommy Robinson, who previously had his account on Twitter suspended in 2018, was reinstated on X last year and has seen a surge in following.

Musk's quest to restore free speech on the popular social media platform has not come without pushback, as Brazil's government recently banned X in the country over claims of 'disinformation' being spread through dozens of accounts.

Speaking about X being banned in Brazil, Levant said, "The fact that only Elon Musk is being targeted tells us implicitly that all the others are playing along with it."

"One of the things they did to get back at Elon Musk, because he owns Twitter but they couldn't really touch Twitter, is they started going after Starlink, the internet company which is really for people in rural places," he said.

Levant went on to say, "And Brazil is so huge and there's a big Amazon jungle, so Starlink is critically important for a lot of small towns, villages, hospitals, schools in the Amazon. And that crazy, cape-wearing judge, because they couldn't smash Elon Musk on Twitter, they went after Starlink, even though it's a completely different company."

Commenting on Musk's support for Donald Trump, Levant said, "When Elon Musk says 'This election, if Trump doesn't win it's lights out,' that sounds like hyperbole."

"But not only does Musk consume an enormous amount of information, he must have his own sort of private almost like a security info trapline. I'm sure he knows things we don't that are not public knowledge," he said.

"When he says something that grave, I don't think it's just him being mischievous."

