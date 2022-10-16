Protestors gather to denounce the World Health Organization ahead of Berlin health summit
Protestors question the capability of the global health bureaucrats after failed coronavirus response plans and coercive vaccine mandates.
The World Health Summit in 2022 is a three-day meeting described as the world’s leading global health conference, which is also co-organized with the World Health Organization for the first time ever from October 16-18 at Hotel Berlin Central District.
Protestors gathered to express concerns of mask mandates, namely masks for children and coercive vaccine mandates.
More protests are scheduled to take place over the next few days.
