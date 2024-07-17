'Protocol 7' is a true story of big pharma fraud by Dr. Andrew Wakefield

Controversial gastroenterologist Dr. Andrew Wakefield has just released a new film exposing fraudulent activity by pharmaceutical behemoth Merck in the corporate documentary Protocol 7.

The film is based on a true story where Merck utilized data tampering to boost efficacy claims of the mumps component of their MMR vaccine. The 3-in-1 combination injection of measles, mumps, and rubella, given to most children at approximately 12 months of age during routine childhood immunization, was then the subject of a False Claims Act lawsuit in the United States, which the documentary details.

Whistleblowers allege that Merck hid the declining efficacy of the shot, leaving government health programs blindsided by the faulty product.

Wakefield explains how Merck initially tested the vaccine's effectiveness against the natural mumps virus, but it failed to show efficacy. Merck then attempted to substitute the test with a weakened vaccine strain, which was not allowed by the FDA. When that didn’t work, they injected rabbits with human blood to create antibodies, resulting in false test results.

Merck then further manipulated data by crossing out undesirable results and altering numbers to fit their 95% efficacy claims. The studies were supposed to be blinded to prevent cheating, but they were not, leading to a systematic fraud that ultimately left the general public with a useless vaccine.

While the court case successfully established that Merck committed fraud, the case was dismissed after the company argued it was irrelevant because the CDC continued to purchase their vaccine. The CDC countered that had they known about the fraud, they wouldn’t have bought it.

This ultimately resulted in the CDC granting competitor GlaxoSmithKline’s MMR vaccine to market, thereby stripping Merck of its MMR monopoly.

Recently, the appeal court in Philadelphia re-heard the case, with hopes that it will overturn the lower court's decision and require Merck to face a jury trial for fraud.

The judge questioned whether this was a safety issue, and Wakefield says it absolutely is.

“Mumps can be trivial in infants but serious in post-pubertal adults, leading to complications like testicular inflammation, infertility, and brain inflammation,” he describes.

"If you have a vaccine that doesn't work [or stopped working], that you received as a child, by the time you're susceptible after puberty, you're at risk of a much more serious disease. That is exactly what has happened. We've seen outbreaks of mumps across the world in highly vaccinated populations, people who've had two or three doses of the vaccine precisely because this vaccine does not work in the way that we are told it works or indeed was in the product license that enabled that Merck to put the vaccine on the market."

The true victims, Wakefield says, are the children, their parents, and the doctors administering the vaccines, who had no knowledge of the fraud and remain without representation in this case that has spanned 12 years.

The lawsuit caused Merck’s monopoly to crumble, but only temporarily.

Manufacturer GlaxoSmithKline's MMR was brought to market until it was found that the mumps strain caused meningitis. “In Ontario,” Wakefield says, “that was recognized and the vaccine was withdrawn very quickly. And they went to purchasing the Merck vaccine.”

Wakefield says Big Pharma is a disgrace, further evidenced by ongoing lawsuits for hiding serious outcomes related to COVID shots, which have been deemed ineffective as a vaccine.

This systematic misconduct marks them as repeat offenders, yet governments continue to do business with them, he says, given the industry’s immense financial power that makes it difficult to achieve justice and enforce proper regulations.

A takeaway is one look at the skyrocketing rates of autism in children, afflicting one in 14 boys, which Wakefield says is the true pandemic.

"If you look at the rate of autism in California now, from the time when I was a medical student, one in 10,000, it's now approached one in 22 children. That is one in 14 boys. That is the true pandemic. That is what we should be worried about. Mortality from measles infection, measles disease, was declining from the 1920s onwards. It was approaching zero without any intervention, vaccines, or antibiotics for secondary bacterial infections. That was herd immunity. If we'd left it alone and done nothing, that would have decayed to effectively zero deaths from that disease. There would have been real herd immunity, but they didn't want to do that. Why? Because there was profit to be made. And they had the perceived success of polio vaccine led them down this road that we should have a vaccine for every disease, irrespective of how serious it is, and every child should get it. And that, rather like the history of antibiotics, where we've gone in less than 100 years from the miracle of antibiotics to the post-antibiotic apocalypse of multi-resistant, highly dangerous organisms generated specifically because of the overuse of antibiotics. We're seeing a similar situation now with vaccines and in 10 years, this landscape will look very different."

Dr. Wakefield was labelled as anti-vaccine after his research was misinterpreted in the late 1990s. He was investigating gastrointestinal issues in children displaying symptoms of autism following injection with the MMR vaccine.

Wakefield discovered the vaccine strain of the measles virus had embedded itself in the gut lining of these vaccinated children, as further shown in a 2021 case where a 17-year-old died from vaccine-associated measles after “The presence of a vaccine strain of measles was confirmed by sequence analysis and genotyping.”