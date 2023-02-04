‘Rules for thee but not for me’ answers for three Order Paper questions

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on February 3, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid showed the audience three Order Paper responses to some questions.

The first Order Paper question was posed to Environment and Climate Change Canada by Conservative MP Gérard Deltell who asked about whether or not the government had even calculated the greenhouse gas emissions expanded to send a whole army of hundreds of Canadian delegates to the resort town of Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt for last year's Annual United Nations climate change summit.

Their response was: “The information requested is not systematically tracked in a centralized database.”

“Now, I know through other data that the government has already tabulated $622,000 in flights alone for people to attend that thing,” said Sheila. “Environment and Climate Change Canada, they don't care about their carbon footprint to stop flying to these places. They only care about your carbon footprint to go to your kid's hockey game.”

The second ask was for the greenhouse gas calculations for the Prime Minister's travel and work.

“Since 2015, these people have not tracked a single one of the Prime Minister's greenhouse gas emissions, but you better not treat yourself to that rib-eye steak tonight, because Justin Trudeau said it's going to cause climate refugees or something,” said Sheila.

The last question was asked with regard to the Prime Minister's claim that there has never been a strong business case to export liquefied natural gas from Canada to Europe, on what specific evidence or analysis, if any, did the Prime Minister base such a claim.

“They never actually answer the question directly, but they do answer it kind of by detailing all the hoops that a company would have to jump through for an export project to go ahead, which naturally would make it just so expensive to start a project to export natural gas that you'd have to be out of your mind to even propose such a thing,” Sheila explained.