'Sassy' ICE agent berates liberal 'Karen' who doesn't care about child predators

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to footage circulating on social media showing ICE agents in Rochester, Minnesota, rebuking a left-wing activist who was following them around while they worked.

One of the ICE agents can be seen in the footage informing the woman that she is interfering with their efforts to apprehend a man suspected of sexually abusing a child and murdering someone.

At one point during the interaction, the ICE officer told the woman that "this isn't a good look" for her. She responded by saying "you think I care about my looks?"

The ICE agent then roasted the woman: " No, no, trust me. It is evident by how you look [that] you don't care."

🚨 JUST IN: White liberal Karen screams at ICE about 'humanity' while blocking the arrest of actual child rapists... until a flaming gay ICE agent hits her with:



"It's evident by how you look, you don't care".



Only the gays can stop the Karens.



Shouldn't we hire MORE Gay… pic.twitter.com/Ww7CFBFa8l — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) February 17, 2026

The incident occurred approximately 75 miles southeast of Minneapolis, where activist Olivia Jensen confronted the ICE agents during their efforts to apprehend the illegal immigrant.

Jensen repeatedly stated she did not care about the victim's experiences or the severity of the alleged crimes while verbally abusing the officers and labeling one a "race traitor."

In the exchange captured on video, an ICE agent emphasized that if she truly cared about justice, she would prioritize the child who was raped and the person who was murdered by the suspect they were pursuing.

Jensen responded directly by affirming, "No, I don’t care," highlighting her opposition to the enforcement action regardless of the suspect's alleged offenses.