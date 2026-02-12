‘SCANDALOUS’: Liberals plan to spend $1.5B on refugee healthcare while 23K Canadians die waiting for doctors

The Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) has just dropped a bombshell report confirming that the Interim Federal Health Program (IFHP), which covers rejected and failed asylum claimants, is on track to cost taxpayers over $1.5 billion per year by 2029-30.

The numbers far exceed what the Liberals have been spinning to Canadians, as noted by the shadow minister of health, Conservative MP Dan Mazier.

BREAKING NEWS



The Parliamentary Budget Officer has confirmed that the federal healthcare program used by rejected and failed asylum claimants is projected to cost over $1.5 BILLION per year.



This is far higher than what the Liberals have led Canadians to believe.



Conservatives… pic.twitter.com/RHrhwuMAs5 — Dan Mazier (@DanMazierMP) February 12, 2026

“Rejected asylum claimants are receiving supplemental benefits like physiotherapy, speech therapy, and home care while 6.5 million Canadians can’t find the basic service of a family doctor,” he wrote.

From 2020-21 to 2024-25, costs skyrocketed from $211 million to a staggering $896 million, driven by surging beneficiary numbers and per-person expenses.

The PBO projects it'll hit nearly $1 billion in 2025-26, climbing steadily to $1.522 billion by 2029-30, as immigration continues to soar.

4/ The immigration department revealed they don't analyze healthcare capacity before setting record immigration levels.



This explains why the Immigration Minister couldn’t say how many more people our healthcare system can support.



6.5 million Canadians don't have a doctor. pic.twitter.com/qOu5XHSuzr — Dan Mazier (@DanMazierMP) December 3, 2025

Meanwhile, 6.5 million Canadians can't even find a family doctor and repeated headlines show Canadians dying while waiting for basic care.

23, 746 patients died on waitlists during the 2025 fiscal year, as per government documents obtained by the Canadian think tank Second Street.org.

More than 23, 000 Canadians died on waitlists last year.

Most disturbingly, even after fake asylum claims are debunked as bogus, they’re still entitled to benefits.

5/ The Interim Federal Health Program, which covers healthcare for asylum claimants, has increased to $821 MILLION per year since 2016 (up 1,200%).



REJECTED asylum claimants still receive supplemental benefits like physiotherapy and home care even if their claim is bogus. pic.twitter.com/OZ6DhdKCD2 — Dan Mazier (@DanMazierMP) December 3, 2025

It’s a slap in the face to hardworking Canadians, especially seniors who've paid taxes their entire lives, only to scrape by on inadequate coverage.

As Mazier pointed out, his party forced an investigation at the Health Committee, and now the independent PBO has published some of the mess.

In October, it was revealed at committee that doctors are charging up to five times provincial rates under IFHP, with zero oversight.

“It seems to me that if you have hundreds of thousands of asylum claimants in Canada receiving health care and the physician is receiving five times more, that's a significant drain of resources,” said Conservative MP Dr. Matt Strauss.

How is it that the Liberals can fund luxury benefits for fake refugees while Canadians suffer?