'Scary news for the Democrats': Support for Joe Biden plummeting, latest polls show

U.S. President Joe Biden has seen a severe decline in the polls with the majority of American citizens citing a loss of confidence in his ability to lead the country.

On Sunday, polls released by NBC News and ABC News showed that most Americans, including Democrats, believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, and that they believe the Republicans could do a better job at running the country.

The poll from NBC News showed that Biden is 12 points down on his approval rating at 42%. 54% of Americans disapprove of his performance.

The vast majority of those who “disapprove” of his performance say that they “strongly disapprove” of the job he is doing. More people “strongly disapprove” of his performance compared to the combined total of those who approve of the work he’s been doing, at 46 to 42.

Biden also suffered double-digit losses in his approval rating over his failure to handle the coronavirus pandemic and the revival of the U.S. economy.

NBC News reports:

“What’s more, the survey finds that 7 in 10 adults, including almost half of Democrats, believe the nation is headed in the wrong direction, as well as nearly 60 percent who view Biden’s stewardship of the economy negatively just nine months into his presidency.” “… the GOP enjoys a significant enthusiasm advantage at this point in the election cycle, with 69 percent of Republicans expressing a high level of interest about the midterms (on a 1-to-10 scale), versus 58 percent of Democrats who hold the same level of interest.” “When asked which party better handles particular issues, Republicans hold double-digit advantages on border security (by 27 points), inflation (24 points), crime (22 points), national security (21 points), the economy (18 points) and being effective and getting things done (13 points).”

Describing the news, NBC News host Chuck Todd said that the poll was “filled with some scary news for the Democrats.”

WATCH: MSNBC’s Chuck Todd highlights new polling “that is filled with some scary news for the Democrats.”



“Americans have lost their confidence in President Biden and their optimism for the country.” pic.twitter.com/A9g82v20gD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 31, 2021

In addition to the NBC News poll, ABC News reported similarly disastrous findings for the Biden administration. Conducted by ABC News and Ipsos, the poll found that a plurality of Americans believe that Biden’s proposals would end up hurting Americans if written into law at 32%.

Only 25% say they think it would help Americans. 18% say the bills would make no difference, and 24% say they did not have an opinion.

“Even among Democrats alone, fewer than half (47%) think the two bills would help people like them. A quarter of Democrats think the bills would make no difference for people like them and about 2 in 10 (22%) don’t know how they would impact their lives. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of Republicans think the bills would hurt people like them, and so do about 3 in 10 (29%) independents,” ABC News reported.