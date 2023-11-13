'Shame!' Edmonton Hamas supporters surround Conservative MP's car for supporting Israel

The car drove off after being blocked by a demonstrator on the public road. The activist account posted on Instagram, "Bird dog all politicians," in the description of the confrontation with the MP, urging members across Canada to search for and target elected officials in their protests.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has denounced the pro-Hamas demonstrations across Canada as "hateful," with clear and open antisemitism encouraged and advocated for by those participating.

From November 13–19, it's 'Constituency Week,' when members of Parliament will be in their home ridings across the country, attending events with their supporters. This makes MPs more vulnerable to disruptions from anti-Israel activists.

On the same day, earlier that morning, a gunman shot at a Jewish school for the third time in a string of escalating and violent antisemitic attacks.

Rebel News sent Alexa Lavoie to London, England, to report on the massive Hamas supporter rallies. She interviewed a man who, while attempting to hide his face with a Palestinian scarf, said, "Hitler knew how to deal with these people," in reference to the Jewish community.

"Hitler knew how to deal with these people"



One of the pro-Hamas supporters speaks his mind on Israel on the streets of London, England.



Antisemitism is on the rise globally. https://t.co/8USnKIXQS9. pic.twitter.com/xnbIKphi8X — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 11, 2023

