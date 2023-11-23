'She’s a Narcissist': Unveiling the truth about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous heritage

The accusations suggest a significant betrayal of trust and a prolonged falsification of her heritage.

Oscar-winning folk singer Buffy Sainte-Marie’s Indigenous roots questioned in bombshell report https://t.co/ci7PBJuDk6 pic.twitter.com/4H6xiPqGv3 — New York Post (@nypost) November 16, 2023

“She had some success and she made some money, but I would make the argument that the majority of her money came off of her fake indigenous status, and being in that space,” Picard said, responding to Sheila.

Picard continued:

But the truth of the matter is, and this is the part that is really hard to swallow. There's so many indigenous people that had a tough time, they had to deal with racism, had to deal with issues internally that could have used the award or the shot or the attention she took and all the attention she got was slowly based on her indigenous today. And I think like even the word that she recently got up in the Alberta Arts Museum. And you know, it's all based on government type things that artists would get. I bet you she's gotten millions of dollars of government grants or the money from indigenous sources.

Picard added that this is probably the best thing that ever happened to her being discovered because he believes she's a narcissist.

“If you look closely and you look at her face, she's always kind of like this duper's delight, that little smirk whenever she tells a lie,” he said.

