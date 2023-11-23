'She’s a Narcissist': Unveiling the truth about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous heritage
In a recent investigative report by CBC's Fifth Estate, it has been revealed that the celebrated Canadian Indigenous artist Buffy Sainte-Marie is neither Canadian nor Indigenous. Sheila Gunn Reid is joined by Robbie Picard to discuss this revelation further.
On The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Robbie Picard from Oil Sands Strong, who is Indigenous, to discuss the allegations surrounding musician Buffy Sainte-Marie's true identity. The conversation raises questions about her claimed Indigenous heritage.
"Apparently Buffy Sainte-Marie is just your average Italian lady named Beverly Santa Maria and she is not, nor has she ever been indigenous," stated Sheila.
Sheila added that Buffy has traded on an indigenous identity that she absolutely doesn't have for the better part of 60 years to the point where she threatened her own family with accusations of pedophilia to shut them up.
