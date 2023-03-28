Sheila Gunn Reid: 'The numbers won’t quite add up here, CBC is doing something a little bit tricky'

According to exclusive access to information records obtained by Rebel News, the CBC had 54 total human rights complaints and a bizarre way of counting them, resulting in lower than all numbers.

"Now, we knew we couldn't ask for specifics about complaints against CBC because unlike the CBC who makes their guests fill out weird gender and sexuality checklists before they're allowed to appear on air," said Sheila. "We actually care about people's privacy and about protecting their privacy, we take that pretty seriously."

Sheila said:

The first one, on the grounds of national or ethnic origin age, skin color or race. So let's call the first category, general racism. And we also asked for the data on a second category. I'll just call it general bigotry - so religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, family status, genetic characteristics, pardon status and disability.

Sheila added that the numbers she got back didn't quite add up. "CBC is doing something a little bit tricky."

"You need to understand that some of the complaints are comprising both Category A and Category B or multiple accusations from category A and then category B that make up a single complaint."

Sheila continued:

From 2008 to 2012, there were 10 racism complaints and 16 general bigotry complaints. So you would expect 26 complaints here, but CBC sort of plays fast and loose and rolls a couple of these into a single complaint for a total of 19 human rights complaints against the CBC in those four years. From 2013 to 2017, we had 14 racism complaints and another 11 general bigotry complaints for, I guess, if you trust the CBC's math. 17 total human rights complaints against the CBC during those four years. From 2018 to 2020, so just two years now, as opposed to the previous four intervals, we've got 13 racism complaints and 19 general bigotry complaints. We should expect to see what is that? 31 complaints, but CBC rules a bunch of them together for a total of 18 complaints.