'So cruel': Former Conservative MP slams Liberals over treatment of Freedom Convoy protesters

Article by Rebel News staff

Former Conservative member of Parliament Michelle Ferreri spoke with Rebel News' Tamara Lich about the Liberals' mistreatment of Freedom Convoy protesters during the Conservative Party's convention in Calgary over the weekend.

Ferreri noted that Liberal House leader, Steve MacKinnon, reiterated his disdain for Freedom Convoy protesters even after the Federal Court ruled that the Liberals' invocation of the Emergencies Act to quash the peaceful demonstration was unconstitutional.

"Steve MacKinnon, the Liberal House leader, literally doubled down. Like he literally doubled down, divided the country even further, dismissed the people who left their jobs, their families, to advocate to go to work," she said.

The former Conservative MP went on to discuss how the Liberals appeared to lack empathy for those opposed to COVID-19 mandates during the Freedom Convoy and broader pandemic.

"Do you know what I think it is more than anything? It's leadership without any empathy. It's leadership that can't fathom that their lives weren't impacted so 'they're' the problem," she said.

"Instead of understanding that people lost their jobs, they got sick, they died, they couldn't go visit their mother in the hospital, they couldn't go to work," Ferreri continued.

The former MP asserted that the Liberals’ refusal to acknowledge the court’s finding that their Emergencies Act invocation was unjustified only deepens the perception of an out-of-touch government devoid of compassion.