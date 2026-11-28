Members of Alberta's United Conservative Party filled Calgary's BMO Centre on Friday evening for the opening of the party's annual general meeting, the first since the Oct. 19 independence referendum split conservative voters between the two options on the ballot.

Rebel News reporter Sheila Gunn Reid said about 8,400 people were expected over the weekend, calling it the largest political AGM ever held in Canada.

Reporting from the floor alongside Rebel News contributor Tamara Lich, Sheila said the expected fight had not materialized.

“The media wants this to be a conservative civil war, but so far, I haven't seen any of that,” she said.

Tamara, attending her first UCP AGM, said many expected a “dust-up” after the referendum. Instead, she described a cheerful crowd that was “willing to listen” and “willing to talk.”

Delegates will debate 39 policy resolutions. Among those Tamara highlighted are proposals to protect women's and girls' washrooms and change rooms, add biological sex to the Alberta Human Rights Act, end land acknowledgements, block federal land claims, assert provincial jurisdiction over firearms and protect the right to refuse medical treatment, including vaccines.

Tamara also pointed to a resolution opposing net zero and calling for a review of carbon capture policy, noting Premier Danielle Smith's alignment with Prime Minister Mark Carney on that file.

"Ending the devil's bargain of net zero in pursuit of pipeline," said Sheila. "Wouldn't that be great?"

Board candidate Chris Scott, who supported independence in the referendum, has told members that if the premier wants sovereignty within a united Canada, the party will work toward it. Sheila, also an independence supporter, said that includes “making sure that there's no such thing as a Premier Naheed Nenshi in the future.”

Tamara said the independence movement “really moved the needle,” growing from a fringe to roughly a quarter of the vote. About 25 percent of voters backed a path toward a future independence vote, according to unofficial results.

“But, you know, we have an election coming up that we need to focus on,” Tamara said. “It is about unity.”

The next provincial election is scheduled for October 2027.

Sheila argued that conservatives air their disagreements openly, which keeps the party together instead of splitting it apart.

“They're difficult family discussions. We air them in public, and it acts as sort of a pressure valve,” she said. “It's a think-alike, march-in-lock-step kind of attitude [on the left], and that's just not who Conservatives are.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and newly elected B.C. Premier Lorne Doerkson were scheduled to address the crowd later Friday evening. Board elections take place Saturday.

Rebel News is covering the AGM on the ground all weekend. Support this field work inside the UCP at UnitedConservatives.ca.