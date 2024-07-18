'That woman should be fired': Viva Frei slams Secret Service director after Trump rally shooting

Rebel News caught up with Viva Frei near the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

While in Milwaukee covering the Republican National Convention, we asked Viva Frei some questions about the hot button issues of the day.

Speaking about the attempted assassination of former President Donald J. Trump, Viva said it was "divine intervention" that saved the former president's life.

"We witnessed a miracle," he says, noting we narrowly averted a "cataclysmic event in the history of humanity." Viva noted that it wasn't only a miracle for Trump, but also for the world because who knows what kind of instability could have been stirred up if Trump was actually killed.

We also spoke about the controversy surrounding Amber Rose's appearance at the RNC to give a speech. Viva expressed support for Rose and applauded non-traditional conservatives for seeing the "light."

"I think it's fantastic that she saw the light and she came over as well. I think anybody giving her a hard time is picking the wrong fight with the wrong people at the wrong time," he said.

