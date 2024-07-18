'That woman should be fired': Viva Frei slams Secret Service director after Trump rally shooting

While in Milwaukee covering the Republican National Convention, we asked Viva Frei some questions about the hot button issues of the day.

Speaking about the attempted assassination of former President Donald J. Trump, Viva said it was "divine intervention" that saved the former president's life.

"We witnessed a miracle," he says, noting we narrowly averted a "cataclysmic event in the history of humanity." Viva noted that it wasn't only a miracle for Trump, but also for the world because who knows what kind of instability could have been stirred up if Trump was actually killed.

It's impossible to overstate how much of a miracle we experienced on July 13th.



This is how close we came.



I can't stop watching. pic.twitter.com/9jM0gtEgmH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 16, 2024

Outside RNC 24, @thevivafrei reacts to the "divine intervention" that saved former president Trump's life following an assassination attempt.



We also spoke about the controversy surrounding Amber Rose's appearance at the RNC to give a speech. Viva expressed support for Rose and applauded non-traditional conservatives for seeing the "light."

"I think it's fantastic that she saw the light and she came over as well. I think anybody giving her a hard time is picking the wrong fight with the wrong people at the wrong time," he said.