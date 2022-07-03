'The Freedom Convoy': Andrew Lawton joins Ezra Levant to talk about his new book

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North's Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) joined Ezra to discuss his newly-released book entitled The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks That Shook The World.

The book is based on Andrew's first-hand experience covering the convoy which spent three weeks in Ottawa before Justin Trudeau's government invoked the Emergencies Act to shut it down.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER ANDREW LAWTON'S NEW BOOK, THE FREEDOM CONVOY: THE INSIDE STORY OF THREE WEEKS THAT SHOOK THE WORLD.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.