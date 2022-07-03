'The Freedom Convoy': Andrew Lawton joins Ezra Levant to talk about his new book
The convoy spent three weeks in Ottawa before Trudeau's government shut it down by invoking the Emergencies Act.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North's Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) joined Ezra to discuss his newly-released book entitled The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks That Shook The World.
The book is based on Andrew's first-hand experience covering the convoy which spent three weeks in Ottawa before Justin Trudeau's government invoked the Emergencies Act to shut it down.
CLICK HERE TO ORDER ANDREW LAWTON'S NEW BOOK, THE FREEDOM CONVOY: THE INSIDE STORY OF THREE WEEKS THAT SHOOK THE WORLD.
This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.
To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.