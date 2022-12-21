‘The government is also imposing a second carbon tax through fuel regulations in 2023’

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies spoke with Franco Terrazzano, who is the federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

David said:

Folks, are you feeling a little overwhelmed and for that matter, a little overtaxed? These days? Well, it's for good reason, after all, according to the Fraser Institute. Did you know that when you add up income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes and all the other taxes, the average Canadian family pays 43% of its budget to taxes. 43%. And this probably won't shock you either.

There are more tax increases coming our way in 2023, such as payroll taxes, such as the mandatory Canada pension plan and employment insurance payments as well. There will be a carbon tax hike because, you know, we must do our part to save the planet. Oh, and if you're thinking about going into a drunken stupor to forget about all this taxation, I hate to break it to you folks, but liquor taxes, they're heading up next year, too.

Unbelievable. Talk about death by a thousand cuts. And joining me now with more on the fiscal misery that will be heading our way in the days ahead is Franco Terrazzano, the federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, which has just released a report entitled 2023 New Year's Tax Changes.