'The issue is always the revolution': Dr. James Lindsay on Marxism's societal infiltration

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Dr. James Lindsay discussed how Marxist ideology has been repackaged as identity politics and used to further dangerous 'oppressor versus oppressed' narratives.

Lindsay described how what is commonly referred to as the 'woke' left has adopted Marxist-like thought processes like identity politics.

"The woke on the left, or what we've been calling woke, took up postmodernism, they took up identity politics, re-located the Marxist analysis through identity categories rather than through economic analysis," he said.

Lindsay explained that while the roots of Marxism revolve around economic class struggle, its modern iterations view people through race or other immutable characteristics. This inevitably leads to harmful 'oppressor versus oppressed' narratives, he asserts.

This 'oppressor versus oppressed' ideology can lead people to believe that targeting someone solely based off their race is acceptable, Lindsay said.

"Because they are 'oppressed', anything is justified. Whether it's kind of post-colonial violence, which is kind of the setting it usually takes place, [or] whether it's terrorism, going back to Marx's endorsement of revolutionary terrorism," he explained.

Lindsay’s insights reveal the 'woke' left’s Marxist roots, threatening societal cohesion with harmful revolutionary ideologies.