'The Liberals aren't actually against foreign funding of activism, they're against foreign funding of activism for causes they don't like'

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid pointed out more lies about the freedom convoy. She said, "It's of a CBC tinfoil hat kook, accusing the working class uprising of the anti-vaccine mandate freedom convoy of being some sort of Kremlin operation. And as always with the CBC, you paid for it all."

The anti-mandate Freedom Convoy to Ottawa was a peaceful demonstration which ended when the Liberals invoked the counter-terrorism law, the Emergencies Act, on protesters after senior government ministers alleged the convoy was a foreign-funded threat to Canada as described under section 2 of the CSIS Act.

Sheila also noted:

Now that CBC contributor wackadoo made that allegation up out of whole cloth and the CBC had to retract not one but two stories accusing the freedom convoy of being foreign funded. But still, it was the insane ground work the Trudeau liberals needed to invoke a counterterrorism law, the Emergencies Act on the truckers and supporters of the Freedom Convoy last February, after the Liberals ran out of patience with the boisterous weeks long demonstration against COVID restrictions. But let's just stop here for a quick second, because the liberals, as I will inform you here, aren't actually against foreign funding of activism. They're against foreign funding of activism for causes they don't like. The Liberals put a stop to the audit of environmental charities who were credibly accused of taking American money to block Canadian pipelines. The Liberals did that in 2017, and it's something the Allen inquiry in Alberta was able to confirm that foreign funded activism was harming the Canadian economy. But now even the Liberals own government bureaucrats admit there was no substantial Russian funding to the Freedom convoy. Look at this. It's from black locks on the government's submissions to the public order emergency Commission, and that is the official examination into the government's use of that counterterrorism law. The Emergencies Act. The Department of Justice yesterday acknowledged Russia had no involvement in the Freedom Convoy, false claims of large amounts of foreign funding and disinformation by Russian agents were not supported by any proof, government lawyers wrote the Public Order Emergency Commission.

This is only an excerpt of Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.