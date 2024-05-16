'The most hardcore pro-Hamas city in Canada': Ezra Levant on Montreal's anti-Israel protests

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Alexa Lavoie joined the show to discuss the increasing number of pro-Hamas protests taking place in Montreal.

Dozens of anti-Israel counter-protesters attempted to prevent Lavoie from reporting earlier this week as she covered the agitators' response to a pro-Israel rally marking Israel's Independence Day.

.@TheVoiceAlexa reports from in front of a pro-Hamas crowd chanting "Go back to Europe."



Anti-Israel crowds assembled in protest of an Israeli Independence Day rally. Police pushed Alexa away from the mob after they became hostile.https://t.co/iAWKHLz6Mr pic.twitter.com/85DdY4Uvt0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 14, 2024

Ezra spoke about anti-Israel protesters' propensity to break the law or commit acts of violence in Montreal. "There's been a lot of battles in Montreal and in fact some of the craziest things so far have happened," he said.

"The attempt to shoot a school or a synagogue — actually it wasn't an attempt they did shoot a school or synagogue. There was a Molotov cocktail thrown there. So there have been kinds of violence in Montreal we haven't seen elsewhere," he added.

Ezra went on to say, "We've also seen massive street rallies larger than anywhere else in the country, where jihadists have basically had open air rallies calling for support of Hamas. It really is the most hardcore pro-Hamas city in Canada, don't you think?"

In Montreal yesterday, a Pro-Hamas supporter flew his drone in my face and found out!



I don’t think he will do that again!https://t.co/MK7PbgngsO pic.twitter.com/NlD7Nn5uIW — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) May 15, 2024

Speaking about the demographics of the anti-Israel protest earlier this week in Montreal, Lavoie said, "The main people in charge chanting slogans are Arabic, are emerging from Arabic countries."

"I don't know if they're Canadian citizens or they are just here temporarily. Only the government knows about it. But the [people] in charge of leading are most of the time people who are Arabic themselves," she said.

"They are Muslim, and the other ones who are following are mostly white — white students, white people from Quebec — and some of them are also immigrants. It's like a mix."