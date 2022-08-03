‘The only way they can keep us in line is by controlling information’: Pearson Sharp on ‘fact checkers’

This is just an excerpt from the The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @8pm ET | 6pm MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 2, 2022.

The two discuss how pharmaceutical company Pfizer not only paid the largest criminal fine in history for misleading people on their products, but also for bribing doctors to prescribe their medication. They question how a company with such a corrupt past can be trusted with such a widespread vaccine rollout.

Ezra suggests that the billions in profit made from these drugs may not be the only motivation behind pushing them, as outspoken advocates for the COVID-19 vaccines such as Bill Gates also have a clear depopulation agenda. He plays a clip of Gates at a TED talk, who suggests that the world population needs to shrink by at least a billion in the coming years.

Referring to Joe Biden’s proposed ‘disinformation board’ and pharmacy-backed ‘fact checkers’, Ezra asks Pearson Sharp if he thinks that these anti-dissent regulators were just a COVID-era phenomenon or if they are here to stay.

‘It’s not going away, it’s here to stay, and it’s getting worse. This is the only way they can keep us in line, is by controlling the information. They know that if we figured out what they were doing, the game would be up,’ replied Sharp.