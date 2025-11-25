'The protests have continued': Caryma Sa'd describes ongoing anti-Israel demonstrations in Toronto

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, independent journalist Caryma Sa'd discussed how anti-Israel protests are continuing across Toronto despite a ceasefire being reached between Israel and Hamas over one month ago.

Although Ezra points out that one can agree or disagree that the war in the Gaza Strip is "over" — as both sides have accused each other of violating the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 5 — the conflict has undoubtedly entered a less kinetic new chapter.

With the remaining Israeli hostages released by Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces beginning its withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, Caryma described the current protest dynamics in the Greater Toronto Area.

"The protests have continued. So not withstanding the ceasefire, we've continued to see demonstrations, including outside the U.S consulate, including at Bathurst and Sheppard, and beyond where protesters either are dissatisfied with the terms of the ceasefire or that it hasn't been adhered to, are not thrilled about the proposal to rebuild Gaza as it stands, and generally speaking many of the other points that they disseminate have stayed the same," she said.

WATCH:



Driver and protesters exchange taunts at Bathurst and Sheppard.



Conflict hangs thick, and some seem to savour every moment of it.



📸 Nov 23, 2025#Toronto #ProtestMania pic.twitter.com/C3wLm4N1Vg — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) November 24, 2025

"So you wouldn't necessarily know based on continued protest activity that there has been a major material change in the status of the conflict," Sa'd continued.

The independent journalist further discussed what the ongoing anti-Israel protests are calling for in light of the conflict reaching a new stage.

"There have been evolving calls to action, and just recently there was a protest where the speaker says, you know, ceasefire was only ever intended to be the beginning and sort of a starting point to our demands," she said.

"And other demands include addressing war crimes or crimes against humanity, at least having some sort of adjudication on who did what to whom, and the disarmament of Israel has been raised as another point, so it's an evolving list of demands," Sa'd continued.

Hamas launched a terrorist attack against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 that resulted in approximately 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals being killed and over 250 people being taken hostage and brought into the Gaza Strip.

Israel's subsequent military operations targeting Hamas sparked waves of pro-Hamas and anti-Israel demonstrations across Canada and the United States.