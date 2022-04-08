'The right to work': City workers protest vaccine mandates outside NYC basketball game

NEW YORK CITY — On April 6, 2022, city workers who lost their jobs due to vaccine mandates gathered in front of the Madison Square Garden stadium before the Knicks vs. Nets game, holding “let us work” signs and asking Mayor Eric Adams to allow them to return to work — just as the athletes like Kyrie Irving are getting to do.

The workers shared impassioned stories of how each of them were civil servants who worked tirelessly during the height of the pandemic, while other New Yorkers stayed home to protect themselves. Their plights fell on attendees of the basketball games’ ears, vaccinated and unvaccinated, as there are no vaccine requirements to enter arenas in New York City anymore — so why should there be vaccine requirements to work?

There were two recurring themes in all the stories told:

1) It’s not just the “1400 city workers” as Eric Adams tries to make it seem. At one point in time, there was a multitude of other city workers in each of these represented fields, fighting against the vaccine mandate, but as month after month of the financial coercion continued, people were forced into compliance and submission out of the sheer necessity to survive.

2) In all of the industries, the religious exemptions to the vaccine mandates were designed to fail.