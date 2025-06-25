'The status quo relationship with Canada cannot continue': Danielle Smith unveils Alberta Next Panel

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith yesterday launched the Alberta Next Panel, described as a series of town halls hosted across the province to give Albertans a chance to speak up and ask questions on the issues they consider most vital for Alberta’s future prosperity, culminating in a referendum vote in 2026.

"If Canada is to be a strong and unified country, it must include a strong and sovereign Alberta able to pursue our own potential without being held back by our own country," said Premier Smith. "The Alberta Next Panel gives you a seat at the table to speak directly with industry and government leaders, constitutional scholars, and policy experts to explore ideas for Alberta to assert our constitutional rights to prosper and become an equal partner in Confederation."

On yesterday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Premier Smith's Alberta Next Panel launch video and shared their thoughts on the importance of the venture.

Lise Merle admired Premier Smith's gumption in ensuring the voices of Albertans are heard by both the provincial and federal governments, contrasting it with the passivity of previous Alberta premiers.

"This is the difference between Danielle Smith [and Jason Kenney]. She's not writing strongly worded letters to the government saying, 'Please stop abusing us,'" said Merle. "She's saying, 'We are identifying that you've treated us badly, here's our list of demands, and this is the end date. And if you do not comply, then the people of Alberta will have their say, and you might have to live without us.' And I think that should strike fear into the hearts of every single person east of Manitoba."