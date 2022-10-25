‘The truckers were negotiating in good faith’: Sheila Gunn Reid discusses Emergencies Act inquiry with David Menzies

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, Sheila Gunn Reid joined David Menzies to recount the most memorable moments from the first week of the Public Order Emergency Commission looking into the justification behind the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act.

As stated by Sheila, "I think the biggest revelations came on, I would guess, probably Monday or Wednesday. Those were the days when they had the grownups testifying, the non-local busybodies who complain about everything, and the non-politicians."

"Those were the days that they had senior government bureaucrats, who seemed apolitical, you could tell they were anti-convoy. They just didn't want this problem in the town. But they were honest. They said, 'the truckers were negotiating in good faith.' We heard from the city manager and Jim Watson's chief of staff, Mayor Watson's chief of staff, they all said the truckers were negotiating in good faith," Sheila added.

Sheila went on to say, "The truckers were not the reason that the negotiations to end the so-called 'siege of the capital,' they were not the reason that those stopped happening. It in fact was Justin Trudeau."

