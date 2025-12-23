'The wrong direction': MP sounds alarm over Bill C-9 threat to religious freedom

Conservative MP Marc Dalton joins Rebel News to discuss communist China–style risks posed by Liberal-Bloc Bill C-9.

Drea Humphrey
  |   December 23, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Pitt Meadows—Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton reminded Parliament that Canada’s freedoms did not emerge in a vacuum.

He pointed to the deep Christian roots that helped shape North America's moral and humanitarian history, such as William Wilberforce, who spent years fighting the slave trade, or The Salvation Army, built on a Christian mission to help the poor and forgotten. Dalt also discussed "Amazing Grace" songwriter John Newton, who penned the song on God's forgiveness after he became a Christian and turned away from being a slave trader. 

“Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me,” Dalton recited, visibly emotional. “You see the transformation of his life… and that’s the message of Jesus Christ — of the Bible.”

Dalton told Rebel News that the emotional moment wasn’t planned; it was personal.

“I was talking about how the Christian faith has been such a positive contribution to our country,” he explained, adding that the committee room fell silent as he spoke — not interrupting, but listening.

At the time of this interview, Bill C-9 is still at the committee stage, where Conservatives are actively trying to prevent the amended version from advancing. Dalton says there is still time, but only if Canadians act.

“Email your local MP,” Dalton urged, noting that Liberal MPs, particularly in tight urban ridings, need to hear that this issue carries electoral consequences. “They need to see that this is impacting them electorally.”

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-12-23 19:32:18 -0500
    Bill C-9 must be scrapped. We already have laws forbidding death threats and forbidding assault. This bill is designed specifically to shut down debate and to punish Christians for warning of the consequences of sin. I already wrote to my MP and I hope others do too.