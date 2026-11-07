'There is no plan': Kris Sims on Carney's debt spree and a billion dollars a week in interest

Ottawa’s debt, now about $1.3 trillion, is projected to reach $1.6 trillion, and Mark Carney’s budget offers no plan to slow the borrowing, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne tabled the budget Thursday, which Rebel News reported shows a $62.3-billion deficit. CTF federal director Franco Terrazzano has said that Ottawa is borrowing more than $60 billion this year and that interest charges cost taxpayers more than a billion dollars every week.

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, host Drea Humphrey played a clip of a CBC panel in which commentator Andrew Coyne said the debt is not yet a crisis and asked CTF’s Kris Sims what it would take for politicians to see it that way.

Kris said it was a win that the CBC was talking about the real $1.3-trillion figure at all. She recalled how Liberal finance minister Paul Martin and the Reform Party pushed Ottawa to slay the deficit in the 1990s, back when the CTF’s debt clock was a converted livestock trailer. She said things were worse then in some ways, such as the country’s credit rating, but that Canada is closing in on the same point.

“We are careening in the dark at full speed towards that crisis point, and I think that’s what Coyne was referencing," she said. "But boy, we are getting close, like 2000 bucks a second, a second.”

Kris said the difference is that Martin had a plan and this government does not.

“There’s no after Christmas or after Easter plan here. They’re not saying we’re going to spend cash to make money just now, and we’ll start balancing in the next few years," she said. "There’s no plan.”

The panel then played a second CBC clip in which another commentator said Canadians are willing to give this government and prime minister “a lot of room to try things for now.” Kris disagreed, citing an MNP survey that she said found close to half of Canadians are within $200 a month of being unable to make their minimum debt payments.

“For normal working people outside of the Ottawa terrarium, no, I’m not hearing a lot of room.”

She said interest on the debt costs every Canadian about $1,400 a year, counting children, and that the CTF puts each person’s share of the debt itself at about $32,000.

“They can say it’s operating. They can say it’s capital. They can say it’s an investment instead of spending. At the end of the day, this is the number that matters," said Kris, pointing to the debt clock. "Are you overspending what you’re taking in? Yes. Are they ever planning on stopping that? No. Who’s paying for it? We all are.”

To put a billion dollars a week of interest charges in perspective, she said it could pay the annual salaries of 5,000 police officers and 5,000 paramedics every week, or build a new hospital.

Kris said that the CTF has parked its debt clock in Ottawa for the week and invited every party to visit it.

“I don’t care what colour jersey the government’s wearing. I want them to make this stupid clock go backwards," she said. "We want everyone being so gripped with this issue that they can’t help but take it seriously.”