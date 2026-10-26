'They created a monster': Dallas Brodie says OneBC isn't done after election night loss

British Columbians did something on Saturday they haven't done in nearly a century: they elected a Conservative government.

With the initial count done, Lorne Doerkson's B.C. Conservatives were leading in 63 of 93 ridings, the NDP in 28 and the Greens in two. David Eby's snap election, called while the Conservatives were still reeling from a leadership implosion, backfired, and he announced his resignation as NDP leader on election night.

BREAKING: David Eby resigns as NDP leader after his sneaky snap election results in a SWEEPING CONSERVATIVE MAJORITY GOVERNMENT! 🎉 https://t.co/zgdU3B8AUp — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) October 25, 2026

For a lot of grassroots conservatives, though, the long-awaited win came with a catch. Some of the MLAs who pushed hardest against compelled land acknowledgements, rogue reconciliation policy like DRIPA, sexually explicit SOGI "resources" in schools, and race and identity politics won't be in the legislature when it returns.

OneBC Leader Dallas Brodie, exited from the Conservative caucus in 2025 under then leader John Rustad, after she dared to state the truth about there being zero bodies discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, lost in Vancouver-Quilchena. Sworn in to serve in that riding will now be Conservative Carson Binda, the former B.C. director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Independent MLA Tara Armstrong, who co-founded OneBC with Brodie before the two split, didn't run again. And in Peace River North, independent Jordan Kealy, who left the Conservative caucus in 2025, after false claims were made about Brodie, lost to Conservative Curtis Whitford.

"I didn't win my seat, it's true. But I know that OneBC and my voice has shifted the Overton window dramatically in the last year," Brodie stated when I interviewed her on election night, following the loss.

Brodie says that while she understands voters who were afraid of splitting the vote, OneBC isn't going anywhere, and she believes she's even more free to speak to forbidden issues British Columbians care about.

"They created a monster," stated Brodie. "And every time they think they're getting rid of a problem, they actually are not. They are creating more liberty for me to speak what's really going on."

The OneBC leader did not directly answer whether she plans to stay on as the party's leader but did pledge that the party will run 93 candidates in the next election.