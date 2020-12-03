'They have not earned your vote,' pro-Trump attorneys slam Georgia GOP candidates

Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, pro-Trump attorneys heading up the challenge to contest election results in Georgia, have called on republican voters in the state to “not vote in the Senate runoff.”

The statement comes with a demand that Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue issue public statements calling on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to hold an emergency session in the legislature to investigate voter fraud.

During his conference, Wood stated:

Where is Kelly Loeffler here? Where is David Perdue? He ought to be standing right here. Those two people want your vote, then they ought to tell you what we’re telling Brian Kemp: Get a special session of the legislature now. Do not be fooled twice. This is Georgia, we ain’t dumb. We’re not gonna go vote on January 5th on another machine made by China. You’re not gonna fool Georgians again. If Kelly Loeffler wants your vote, if David Perdue wants your vote, they’ve got to earn. They’ve got to demand publicly, repeatedly, consistently, Brian Kemp call a special session of the Georgia legislature, and if they do not do it, if Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue do not do it, they have not earned your vote. Don’t you give it to them. Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election? For God’s sakes, fix it. You’ve got to fix it before we’ll do it again.

Following the press conference, Breitbart News published a report alleging that Wood has a history of voting for and privately funding Democrat candidates in Georgia.

According to Breitbart News, “While Wood made his comments purportedly as a self-described supporter of Trump, while donning a red ‘Make America Great Again’ ball cap, the real story here is that Wood is by no means a Republican and there is no record in Georgia of him ever voting for President Trump—in 2016 or in 2020—in the Republican primaries.”

The report continued: “While Wood did vote in the 2020 and 2016 general elections in Georgia—there are no records in Georgia of him pulling a GOP primary ballot in 2016 or 2020, the two years President Trump was on the ticket. Ironically, in both the 2020 and 2016 general elections, state records show that Wood voted absentee—by mail—in Georgia, the same system he is now railing against."

The publication notes that as late as 2018, even when Trump was president, Wood requested a Democrat primary ballot in Georgia and voted for Democrat candidates while Trump was backing Republicans.

Breitbart reports that although Wood made some donations to Trump and some congressional Republicans and to the RNC during the Trump era, Wood gave more than $40,000 in donations to Democrats between 2004 and 2018. Wood also supported Perdue’s 2014 Democrat opponent, Michelle Nunn, in 2014, the paper reports.

Calls for conservatives to abstain from voting in the Georgia primary on January 5 have been rebuffed by President Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., who called it “NONSENSE” and urged Trump supporters to “IGNORE these people.”

