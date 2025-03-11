‘They lied, people died!’: Vax-injured Brits march in London to expose jab fallout

On Sunday, dozens of Brits flooded the streets of London to demonstrate in solidarity with those injured and killed by the COVID vaccines.

I encountered numerous people at the rally who either knew a vaccine-injured person or suffered an injury themselves from these “safe and effective” shots, including those who initially supported the mass injection campaign.

The protest moved through the city under the watchful eye of the London Police, with participants chanting and carrying placards displaying slogans and photos of vaccine victims.

People suffering from vaccine injuries have been entirely abandoned by the political and media elites, which used their power to coerce individuals to participate in this unprecedented and unethical medical experiment.

Despite their good intentions, those injured by these injections have been silenced, ignored, and dismissed by the very people who convinced them to “do the right thing” and take the shots. But has anyone admitted to this failure of public policy? Will anyone be held accountable?

Please share this video far and wide and follow our efforts to get the other side of the story at www.RebelNewsUK.com — that’s where you can see my latest reports from the UK on government overreach, censorship, mass migration, and “woke” culture in a critical way that you just won’t find on state-approved media outlets like the BBC.

If you believe that’s important, you can also help keep us going by donating right here.

Rebel News isn't a large corporation, and unlike the BBC, we don't get any government money. We're 100% viewer funded, so please consider chipping in if you can! Just click here or go to www.RebelNewsUK.com.