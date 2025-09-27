'They're grasping at straws,' Odessa Orlewicz says of media narrative on planned B.C. ostrich cull

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has once again paused its planned cull of a flock of ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., though personnel remain on site. At the same time, hay bales arranged by the CFIA—reportedly intended as a “kill box”—have repeatedly caught fire.

On yesterday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, Drea Humphrey and David Menzies were joined by OneBC Leader Dallas Brodie and independent journalist Odessa Orlewicz to discuss the unfolding situation.

Instead of testing the entire flock to confirm whether avian flu is present, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) continues to base its decision-making on samples taken from two birds that died nine months ago. Most recently, they have stated that the two deceased birds were infected with a mutant virus, making it more essential that the rest of the herd be culled.

Odessa Orlewicz, among the first journalists to cover the case, said the shifting narratives from the CFIA and mainstream media highlight the weakness of their position.

“This is an information war, and because they’re losing the information war, they’re grasping at straws,” she said. “Now, they’re saying… ‘It doesn’t even matter if they’re sick right now or not, there’s a good chance they could get reinfected again.’ In other words, what they’re saying is, ‘We just want to kill anything that might get the flu.’”

"It's absolutely disgusting, the media war that's now come after what the true narrative is," she concluded.