'They're just standing up for people': Supporters of Without Papers Pizza share their views

When Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi mandated vaccine passports for restaurants, Without Papers Pizza decided enough was enough and said no. Their refusal to enforce this policy had nothing to with a strong political position for or against masks or vaccines, and everything to do with an unwillingness to segregate or discriminate against their customers based on their private medical history.

Unsurprisingly, as we saw with Chris Scott of The Whistle Stop Café, the government of Alberta really abhors restaurants who won't impose arbitrary rules without question upon their patrons — and so the authorities moved in.

Examples must be made of anyone who dares question the Alberta Health Services regime!

Sydney Fizzard has been covering the story intimately from inside Without Papers Pizza, but he invited us to come check out the action just outside of the restaurant.

Freedom-oriented pizza parties have been taking place outside the Inglewood business on a daily basis, with crowds packing the sidewalks while neighbouring vaccine passport-compliant businesses sit empty.

We spoke with folks as they enjoyed their delicious pizza to see what they thought about the business' brave stance against violating people’s medical privacy, and took in the festive and rebellious atmosphere of the street. Free pizza for freedom, a cause most anyone can rally behind.

Sadly, many businesses are not as courageous as Without Papers Pizza; in fact, many have embraced vaccine segregation wholeheartedly. If you believe that segregation based on private medical choices in fundamentally un-Canadian, help us fight back at FightVaccinePassports.com.