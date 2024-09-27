‘They've given status to terrorists and that's scary’: Conservative MPs slam Trudeau's broken immigration system

E-transfer (Canada):

Last Monday on Parliament Hill, Alexa Lavoie questioned several members of Parliament about safety concerns related to the Liberal government's immigration policies. While newly-appointed Transport Minister Anita Anand avoided addressing her party's accountability, Conservative MPs took the time to answer these critical questions.

Conservative MP Dan Albas responded to concerns about Canada's student visa system and the lack of police background checks for applicants. Albas pointed out that "Raquel Dancho, our critic on this file, has repeatedly raised this issue in committee," noting that there are "different tiers of inspection" for various permits, with fewer checks for student visas. He emphasized that public safety is a priority, criticizing Liberal ministers for "pretending the system is safe when clearly there are examples where that's not the case."

Poilievre tells David Menzies the Trudeau Liberals have "destroyed our entire immigration system" and that temporary foreign workers "should only be available to fill jobs that employers have proven beyond a doubt cannot be filled by Canadians."https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/qngN3GIoX9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 9, 2024

Addressing a question on foreign interference, Albas refrained from commenting in detail but stressed his belief in democracy, remarking, "people should rise up if they're unhappy with the status quo." He also expressed frustration with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership, stating that his constituents are "sick of Justin Trudeau" and the constant support he receives from the NDP and Bloc Québécois.

Jasraj Singh Hallan, another Conservative MP, took aim at the Liberals for breaking the immigration system, accusing Trudeau of allowing "terrorists" into Canada and creating chaos. He argued that under a Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre, they will "axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget, and stop the crime."