'They've picked the wrong group': Lewis Brackpool discusses the Dutch Farmer Rebellion and Rebel's new documentary

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies was joined by Rebel News' Lewis Brackpool to examine the ongoing farmer protests in the Netherlands. The two also discussed Rebel News' exclusive new documentary covering the uprising which is being released today.

Farmers across the Netherlands have been rebelling against government climate change policies that they say have the potential to devastate their livelihoods. Although protests against these policies have been occurring since 2019, they have been boiling over in recent months.

As stated by Lewis, "From what I've gathered from speaking to the farmers myself, they're even saying the same thing, 'You've picked the wrong group,' is what one of them said. Honestly, it's unbelievable to see Mark Rutte's government and of course, the World Economic Forum technically too, with these overarching green policies that they're implementing on the farmers which inevitably is going to affect the Netherlands as a whole. And we're going to be seeing it in other countries such as Canada, Ireland, and we've seen what's happening in Sri Lanka when they implemented these policies reducing fertilizer and many other things."

View the trailer below:

