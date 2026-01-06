'They were celebrating': Alexa Lavoie describes Venezuelan exiles' jubilance in Miami after Maduro's capture

Appearing on The American Journal with host Breanna Morello on Tuesday morning, Alexa Lavoie described the upbeat attitudes of Venezuelan exiles in Doral, Florida, following President Trump's operation to capture Nicolas Maduro.

Alexa has spent the past two days on the ground in Doral — just outside of Miami — hearing from Venezuelan exiles and their supporters about the fall of the former dictator.

"Most of them, when I spoke with them, they were happy. They were celebrating. And some of them had tears in their eyes when they were telling their stories," she said.

"It was really heartbreaking, but at the same time, seeing all of them together celebrating in the street, that was something so beautiful to see," Alexa continued.

The Rebel News journalist shed light on some of the harsh realities of life under Maduro and his predecessor, Hugo Chavez, that were shared with her by exiles from the socialist dictatorship.

"All of them have a different story. Some of them fled Chavez's regime, some of them fled Maduro's regime. But most of them, it's because they were an opponent to the regime and so afterwards they were persecuted," she said.

"Some of them had no food, or anything to feed their family. They had no power sometimes, no water. Most of them knew that they had to leave or they were going to die," Alexa continued.

Maduro is currently in federal custody in New York City and is facing narco-terrorism, drug trafficking and weapons charges. The former dictator was captured along with his wife, Cillia Flores, early Saturday morning when U.S. forces launched a nighttime raid on the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.