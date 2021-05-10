“A fundamental breach of the principles of justice”: Whistle Stop Cafe owner STILL in jail

The owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe remains in jail tonight after being arrested by RCMP after Alberta Health Services got a restraining order banning political protests.

Chris Scott, the renegade owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe, who reopened his diner in January in defiance of the Alberta government's restrictions on dine-in service, was taken into custody by Bashaw RCMP after a Saturday protest in Mirror, Alberta attracted over 1,500 people.

Scott’s lawyer, Chad Williamson, though known to AHS, was excluded from the Calgary court hearing on Thursday that restrained the rights of Scott, as well as United We Roll organizer Glen Carritt and unnamed Jane and Does from attending, organizing and promoting “illegal public gatherings.”

Current restrictions limit gatherings outdoors to five people.

In a statement to Rebel News, Williamson said:

This case represents a fundamental breach of the principles of justice by the government which has unilaterally and unlawfully trampled the rights of our clients. Nothwithstanding any statutory provisions, AHS had an absolute duty of disclosure in good faith to notify counsel of their application and a notify the court that Chris and the Whistle Stop had a lawyer. Chris is still being held by the RCMP pending our application tomorrow to set aside this order which we take the strongest of positions was granted in breach of the duty of the government to put counsel on notice. This order is drafted in such a manner that it could quite literally affect every Albertan indiscriminately, preventing anyone from engaging in political protest whatsoever. I know we eat bananas in this Republic -- BUT WE DON’T GROW THEM!

To donate to offset the cost of Chris Scott's legal fees as he stares down the limitless resources of the Alberta government, please donate today at www.FighTheFines.com.

Donations to Fight The Fines qualify for a charitable tax receipt through a registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund.