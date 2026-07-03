'This is a bad deal for Alberta': Keith Wilson issues warning over Carney's MOU with Alberta

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson discussed what's next for Alberta's energy industry after the province formally submitted its proposal for a new oil pipeline to the West Coast earlier this week.

Wilson slammed the preceding memorandum of understanding between Ottawa and Alberta — signed in November 2025 — over its imposition of carbon taxes and net-zero rules for the province's energy industry.

"The deal [Carney] required of the MOU here, imposes such increased costs on our production, and not just any new production that might go to Asia, our existing production, that Jack Mintz, who's a world-renowned economist, just released a report in conjunction with the Fraser Institute that said when you combine Carney's required carbon taxes on our oil and gas industry here in Alberta with the Pathways Project, which is a carbon capture project that will cost $20 to $30 billion to install and many billions per year to operate, along with other net-zero rules that Prime Minister Carney's imposing on our oil and gas industry, it will make our oil and gas industry uncompetitive," he said.

Wilson warned that Alberta now finds itself in a precarious position, with Premier Danielle Smith having signed onto a framework that ties pipeline hopes to expensive and uncertain carbon capture technology while locking the province into Carney’s broader net-zero agenda.

PM Mark Carney: “Canada, Alberta, has what the world wants… The initiatives we’re announcing today will build a stronger, more resilient, more sustainable Canada. A Canada that’s worth fighting for, because we are stronger together.” pic.twitter.com/xypiaAL69C — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 3, 2026

What's next for Alberta remains unclear, as the proposal must still navigate British Columbia Premier David Eby’s government — which just days ago secured its own multi-billion-dollar deal with Carney that explicitly upholds the northern oil tanker ban.

Critics like Wilson argue this leaves Alberta dependent on negotiations with a hostile BC government and a federal leader whose climate commitments appear to outweigh genuine support for conventional energy, potentially forcing the province to either accept a bad deal or escalate its push for greater autonomy.