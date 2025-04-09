'This is a huge marketing scam': Former chief sustainability officer slams ESG and Mark Carney

After spending years believing in ESG and the 'Davos agenda' while working in the corporate world, Desiree Fixler eventually concluded these policies are a scam.

  April 09, 2025   |   News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, free speech activist Desiree Fixler discussed why investing that's supposedly focused on an environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework is really a "multi-trillion-dollar marketing scam."

Fixler, a former chief sustainability officer at a large asset manager, described becoming aware of the shortfalls of ESG and its true functions in 2020.

"That's when I red-pilled and I realized, holy s**t, this is a huge marketing scam, this is a multi-trillion-dollar marketing scam," she explained.

Fixler said that ESG is a framework that "seeks to tell the public 'we're saving the planet and the people, we're doing good, and you guys can do well by investing in us, in these investment products.'"

"When all the while, it was a scheme to overcharge and underdeliver," she said.

Fixler also took aim at Mark Carney over his support for ESG and 'net-zero' initiatives, which she asserts have caused significant societal harm.

The free speech activist was part of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero movement, which was headed previously by Carney.

"Not only did Mark Carney issue false statements, it actually led to tremendous societal harm," she said. 

"Net zero, and this whole ESG agenda, has contributed to the affordability crisis. I would even say it's one of the driving factors for the Ukrainian war," added Fixler.

The former chief sustainability officer also condemned diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives for increasing censorship and promoting cancel culture.

