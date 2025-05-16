'This is really a big deal': Franco Terrazzano slams Carney Liberals for not tabling budget

Despite being touted by the Liberals as a 'financial wizard', Carney "can't even be bothered" to put together a budget, says Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

RebelNews+ Clips
  |   May 16, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) reacted to Mark Carney's refusal to present a budget, opting instead for a fall economic statement.

The CTF federal director took aim at the Carney Liberals for disrespecting Canadians through its decision not to present a budget.

"It's democracy 101 that the government tables a budget. They're spending hundreds of billions of dollars of our money," he said.

"A budget is probably the biggest time of the year where Canadians, taxpayers, can look into the state of our finances but then also hold the government accountable on its spending plans," Terrazzano added.

Ezra also slammed MPs for giving themselves pay raises with taxpayer funds while not allowing Canadians to see the government's real economic situation.

"Every April Fool's Day, the MPs automatically get a raise in pay...if they didn't get that raise in pay until they did their work and got a budget, we would have had that budget yesterday," he said.

Terrazzano went on to criticize Carney for previously proposing to add over $100 billion in additional debt to Canada. "Now we have Carney, who wants to add about a hundred billion dollars more of debt than what even Trudeau was planning to do," he explained.

"The banker was supposed to be better with the numbers than the drama teacher, but it's not looking like that anymore," said Terrazzano.

Carney's announcement to forgo a comprehensive federal budget in favour of a fall economic statement has sparked significant concerns about fiscal transparency and accountability.

Critics, including the CTF, argue this decision severely restricts Canadians' ability to scrutinize the government's financial priorities and spending plans.

Please help Rebel News expose the truth about Mark Carney!

Latest News

Mark Carney has spent years quietly shaping Canada’s most damaging policies from behind the scenes, all while profiting from offshore tax schemes, cozy financial ties with China, and connections to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Canadians deserve to know the full truth about his record of hypocrisy and elitist control. Only Rebel News has the guts to stand up to and confront the most powerful man in Canada. Please donate here to help us expose Mark Carney’s globalist agenda and defend the future of our country!

Amount
$
DONATE

RebelNews+ Clips

RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.

Subscribe now to get the full experience! 

https://rebelnewsplus.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.