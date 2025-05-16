'This is really a big deal': Franco Terrazzano slams Carney Liberals for not tabling budget

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) reacted to Mark Carney's refusal to present a budget, opting instead for a fall economic statement.

The CTF federal director took aim at the Carney Liberals for disrespecting Canadians through its decision not to present a budget.

"It's democracy 101 that the government tables a budget. They're spending hundreds of billions of dollars of our money," he said.

"A budget is probably the biggest time of the year where Canadians, taxpayers, can look into the state of our finances but then also hold the government accountable on its spending plans," Terrazzano added.

Carney Liberals won’t table a budget this year, finance minister says



This marks the longest stretch without a budget since the 1960s and the first non-COVID-related instance in over two decades, which has been called "extremely unusual."https://t.co/Q7h4TiZjua — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 15, 2025

Ezra also slammed MPs for giving themselves pay raises with taxpayer funds while not allowing Canadians to see the government's real economic situation.

"Every April Fool's Day, the MPs automatically get a raise in pay...if they didn't get that raise in pay until they did their work and got a budget, we would have had that budget yesterday," he said.

Terrazzano went on to criticize Carney for previously proposing to add over $100 billion in additional debt to Canada. "Now we have Carney, who wants to add about a hundred billion dollars more of debt than what even Trudeau was planning to do," he explained.

"The banker was supposed to be better with the numbers than the drama teacher, but it's not looking like that anymore," said Terrazzano.

Carney's announcement to forgo a comprehensive federal budget in favour of a fall economic statement has sparked significant concerns about fiscal transparency and accountability.

Critics, including the CTF, argue this decision severely restricts Canadians' ability to scrutinize the government's financial priorities and spending plans.