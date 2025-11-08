'This is what tyranny looks like': Rebel Roundtable reacts to RCMP role in CFIA cull

Co-owner of Universal Ostrich Farms, Katie Pasitney, was overcome with distress Thursday night after hearing gunfire from the CFIA kill pen, screaming for the slaughter to stop. Moments earlier, owner Karen Espereth had reacted in anguish as RCMP officers cut the lights on the property.

“They had lights on us for a… month, and now they’re going to hide in the dark? While they’re massacring my beautiful babies — healthy babies?” she shouted.

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie shared the heartbreaking clips with independent journalist Natasha Graham and political commentator Viva Frei.

“I have absolutely no respect for people who will do something that is wrong because it’s their job. It’s that simple for me,” said Graham. “[The RCMP] are supposed to protect and serve Canadians… They’re not supposed to serve as the enforcement arm of an overzealous and tyrannical bureaucracy.”

“You’ve got the media, which is funded by the Liberal government, the courts, which are appointed by the Liberal government, the RCMP, which is the armed branch of the government,” said Frei. “This is abject tyranny. This is what it looks like.”

He went on: “It was psychological abuse, psychological torture, animal abuse, and it was facilitated by the armed goons at the RCMP. They should know it, and they should know it for the rest of their lives.”