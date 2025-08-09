'Too little too late'? Viva Frei weighs in on Poilievre's call for 'net negative migration'

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, campaigning in the Battle River–Crowfoot, Alberta by-election, addressed immigration policy this week in response to a question about the global push for tighter border security and sovereignty, including U.S. deportation measures led by President Donald Trump.

Poilievre called for tougher measures against illegal immigrants and crimes committed by non-citizens, while also urging a complete overhaul of Canada’s asylum system and temporary foreign worker program.

“We need to bring way down the number of international students and temporary foreign workers that are flooding our markets with low-wage labour,” he said. “The big corporations love it because they can drive down wages for Canadian youth, who are facing unprecedented unemployment… Over the next several years, we actually need more people leaving than coming, that’s net negative migration.”

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, political commentator Viva Frei weighed in on Poilievre’s latest immigration propositions.

“Where the hell was this statement two months ago? These are things that should’ve been brought to the election campaign,” said Frei. “Now he finds his courage, and he finds his political tact—after they lose the election?”