'Traitor Trudeau' – Prime Minister's Motorcade Swarmed by Anti-Israel Protesters at Toronto Fundraiser

As the Israel-Hezbollah conflict intensifies, protesters in Canada target PM Trudeau, denouncing him as complicit in 'genocide' despite Liberal Party concessions.

Rebel News
On Friday evening, September 27, 2024, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended a $1,500-per-plate fundraiser at Chandni Victoria, near Toronto's Pearson Airport, where pro-Palestinian protesters gathered, delaying the PM's arrival by swarming his motorcade.

The demonstration, which began at 6 p.m. ET, saw dozens of protesters waving Palestinian flags and holding signs condemning Israel. Several banners and placards directly accused Trudeau of selling out Canada to Israel, while others bore Hamas symbols.

Since the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks on Israel, protests across Canada have continued against the country's military operations to rescue hostages and dismantle Hezbollah, a group designated as a terrorist organization by Canada. The ongoing war has reignited anti-Israel protests, with demonstrators vowing to disrupt all Trudeau events.

Liberal donors arriving at the venue were verbally harassed by protesters shouting "Shame!" and were targeted as they attempted to park. Some had their car windows down and faced direct insults from those rushing to confront them.

Peel Regional Police officers were on the scene to maintain order, but tensions escalated when a protester confronted a Rebel News reporter. The protester, agitated by a previous interview, threatened violence before police intervened. Despite the police presence, protesters continued to block the motorcade, with some even attempting a sit-in to prevent Trudeau's entry.


Eventually, police cleared the path, and the Prime Minister was able to enter the venue. As his motorcade passed, demonstrators shouted “Shame!” however, their chants went unacknowledged.

News Analysis Justin Trudeau Toronto Canada
