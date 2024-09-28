'Traitor Trudeau' – Prime Minister's Motorcade Swarmed by Anti-Israel Protesters at Toronto Fundraiser

Rebel News

On Friday evening, September 27, 2024, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended a $1,500-per-plate fundraiser at Chandni Victoria, near Toronto's Pearson Airport, where pro-Palestinian protesters gathered, delaying the PM's arrival by swarming his motorcade.

Here on scene at Trudeau's funding dinner near the Toronto airport.



Anti-Israel protesters are shaming all the guests as they drive.https://t.co/cIlPZDMsJ1 to sign the petition. pic.twitter.com/8EvJinmlJJ — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 27, 2024

The demonstration, which began at 6 p.m. ET, saw dozens of protesters waving Palestinian flags and holding signs condemning Israel. Several banners and placards directly accused Trudeau of selling out Canada to Israel, while others bore Hamas symbols.



Since the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks on Israel, protests across Canada have continued against the country's military operations to rescue hostages and dismantle Hezbollah, a group designated as a terrorist organization by Canada. The ongoing war has reignited anti-Israel protests, with demonstrators vowing to disrupt all Trudeau events.

"Traitor Trudeau" sign seen here outside of the PM's fundraising dinner in Mississauga, Ontario. pic.twitter.com/0oJ9VES9Yd — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 27, 2024

Liberal donors arriving at the venue were verbally harassed by protesters shouting "Shame!" and were targeted as they attempted to park. Some had their car windows down and faced direct insults from those rushing to confront them.



Peel Regional Police officers were on the scene to maintain order, but tensions escalated when a protester confronted a Rebel News reporter. The protester, agitated by a previous interview, threatened violence before police intervened. Despite the police presence, protesters continued to block the motorcade, with some even attempting a sit-in to prevent Trudeau's entry.

WATCH: Trudeau's motorcade gets swarmed by the anti-Israel mob who try and block the entrance to his fundraiser here in Mississauga.



Police try and keep the peace.



Motorcade was forced to circle around.https://t.co/cIlPZDMsJ1 pic.twitter.com/6ScElmfmes — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 27, 2024



Eventually, police cleared the path, and the Prime Minister was able to enter the venue. As his motorcade passed, demonstrators shouted “Shame!” however, their chants went unacknowledged.