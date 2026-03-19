'Trans' student at University of Windsor facing 'minor reprimands' after sexual misconduct allegations

On Wednesday's live stream, Drea Humphrey and Lise Merle discussed a report from Juno News showing how a 45-year-old 'trans' student at the University of Windsor is only facing minor reprimands after an investigation found he engaged in sexual misconduct.

David Williston — who goes by Phoenix Shield — will reportedly be required to attend an "education session" and refrain from contacting his 27-year-old victim after the sexual misconduct allegations surfaced and an investigation by the university was conducted.

The victim of the 45-year-old 'trans' student alleges he was “incapacitated and unable to provide consent” during a sexual encounter with Williston. Speaking further about the lack of punishment for Williston, the victim reportedly cited "identity politics optics" as the likely reason for the university failing to pursue stricter consequences.

Drea commented on the concerning rise of transgender individuals being involved in sexual misconduct or crimes. "Who would have ever though that a group of people who believe that sexuality is their identity, like that's what matters the most, that's how they want to be perceived, may have some hangups when it comes to sexual conduct," she said.

Lise also chimed in, noting the disproportionate number of people associated with the LGBT community being convicted of crimes or investigated for sexual misconduct. "I could see this coming from a hundred miles away, as is every single person with common sense in this universe," she said.

"People that identify under the LGBTQIA umbrella are disproportionately more likely to be investigated, arrested, and convicted for sexual offences. So of course we're going to see a higher than normal number of these people that are working within Pride societies or LGBTQIA groups," Lise continued.

No criminal charges have been laid against Williston despite the university confirming he engaged in sexual misconduct involving a younger student who alleged incapacity to consent.