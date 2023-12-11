'Trans woman' Nicholas Cepeda trains and showers with teenage girls; community centre calls cops on us instead

E-transfer (Canada):

Hot on the trail of the gender-bending grifter Nicholas J. Cepeda, a.k.a., 'Melody Wiseheart,' we visited the Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre in Orangeville, Ontario, where the Orangeville Otters Swim Club holds training sessions.

We were hoping to scrum the biological male Cepeda, the 50-year-old who apparently identifies as a 13-year-old girl (when it is convenient for him to do so, that is).

We also wanted to interview anyone in charge at the community centre to find out why this latest slice of transanity is being tolerated.

Alas, our attempt to get answers turned out to be a bizarre visit indeed.

First, there were mothers of young swimmers in attendance in the spectators’ gallery. We asked if they had a problem with a mature male showering with their daughters. Their response? First, the silent treatment. And then they left in a huff. Whatever happened to Mama Bear protecting her cubs?

Then we encountered two staffers at the pool. They were very angry indeed – not about Cepeda indecently exposing himself, but rather, they were upset that Rebel News was exposing this story. Indeed, they were so upset that they called the police. And amazingly, THREE Ontario Provincial Police cruisers rushed to the community centre. Unbelievable.

When we interacted with the OPP officers, we informed them that Cepeda is running afoul of the Criminal Code of Canada. Namely Section 173 (1): “Everyone who willfully does an indecent act in a public place in the presence of one or more persons, or in any place with intent to insult or offend any person, is guilty of an indictable offence and is liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than two years.”

And, Section 173 2: “An Indecent Exposure charge under Section 173(2) of the Code means that the person charged is accused of exposing their genital organs to a person under the age of 16. Because this offence involves a minor, it is more serious than an Indecent Act charge.”

So, why isn’t he being charged? Or is there one law for normal folk and another law for radicalized transgendered people? In any event, the OPP officers didn’t seem keen on pursuing that angle for whatever ‘woke’ reason.

And it got worse: we discovered that the Orangeville Otters embrace a so-called “Swimmer's Bill of Rights” posted. There are eight specific rights, such as “the right to participate in a safe and healthy environment” No problem there. But check out this “right”: “The right to play as a child and not as an adult.”

Outrageous! It seems as though the Orangeville Otters have enshrined “trans-age” into their constitution in order to “protect” Cepeda!

It’s all so weird. Afterall, in the animal kingdom, an otter is a cute, cuddly aquatic mammal. And even though otters are not as smart as members of homo sapiens, at least otters know better than to associate themselves with sewer rats…