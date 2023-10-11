'Trudeau and the CRTC, it's a way to control social media': Maxime Bernier on C-11

On October 7, a conference was held in Saint-Hyacinthe featuring the French physician and microbiologist, Professor Didier Raoult. Mr. Raoult was highly controversial during the pandemic for his promotion of hydroxychloroquine as a tool to treat Covid-19.

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, was present in the audience. While many politicians and government institutions tried to condemn Mr. Raoult for his research on the therapeutic usage of hydroxychloroquine, Maxime Bernier wanted to hear the perspective of this particular expert who has been highly censored.

"I'm here with other people to listen... It was manipulation, propaganda, and we need to have these debates right now, today in Quebec, in Canada, and we don't want to turn the page. That's what the mainstream media are saying. You must turn the page. We must not; we must look back and learn from that experience. And that's why we at the PPC are promoting freedom and digital freedom and real debates," said Bernier.

While talking about the censorship that is rising in Canada due to Bill C-11, Bernier answered, "People must use their intelligence and find their information at the right place. But I believe in people. I don't believe in a government telling us what to do. People must be able to judge, and they must have access to different information."

On September 22, 2023, during the visit of Volodymyr Zelensky to Canada, Justin Trudeau welcomed Yaroslav Hunka, a Ukrainian who was introduced in the House of Commons as a 98-year-old war “hero” who fought for Ukraine’s independence during World War II.

But it turned out that Yaroslav Hunka fought against the Soviet Union as part of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, "a Nazi military unit whose crimes against humanity during the Holocaust are well-documented."

On this major incident, Mr. Bernier responded, "All these establishment politicians told us freedom fighters during the Convoy to Freedom that we were Nazi, xenophobe, and we know that was not true. They just tried to discourage us at that time. And now we saw the reality a couple of days ago. They had a real Nazi in front of them, and they were okay with that."

For more on this interview, watch the full video