United Conservatives build support over NDP, but province headed in 'wrong direction,' says poll

Alberta’s United Conservatives have gained momentum over the Official Opposition, according to a recent survey. However, a growing number of voters disapprove of Premier Danielle Smith on several key issues.

Despite holding an eight-point lead (48%) in support over the NDP (40%), Albertans disapprove of the government’s performance in 16 of 20 key areas. More than 50% expressed disappointment with the government’s handling of housing, affordability, homelessness, health care, poverty, and taxes.

NDP voters were more likely to place healthcare as their most important (32%) or second most important (50%) issue. UCP voters prioritized inflation and the economy.

However, nearly half disapproved of the government’s approach to the economy, and 46% disapproved of the provincial government budget, according to Leger360.

Alberta Provincial Polling:



UCP: 48% (-5)

NDP: 40% (-4)

ABP: 4% (+3)

ALP: 3% (+3)

GPA: 3% (+2)

WLC: 2% (+2)



Leger / August 5, 2024 / n=1005 / Online



(% Change With 2023 Election)



Rebel News attempted to reach the Premier’s Office for comment but did not hear back at publication.

United Conservative MLA Garth Roswell, Chair of the Alberta First cabinet policy committee, told True North they need to earn the support of Albertans.

"Like every other province, Alberta is facing some complex challenges, but we also have the fastest-growing economy in the country, the lowest taxes, the highest wages, and more," Roswell told the publication in an emailed statement. "While there’s always more that we can do, this poll shows the UCP with a near ten-point lead over the NDP, suggesting Albertans feel good about the overall direction of their province and government."

Their handling of wildfires, its energy policies, transportation, and Indigenous reconciliation received a more positive reception, according to Leger360.

However, 52% of respondents indicated Alberta is on the "wrong track," whereas 37% agree with the current trajectory.

On the housing and affordability portfolios, the NDP enjoys modest support over the UCP.

The survey, published August 13, marked Smith and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi with equivalent approval ratings at 39%.