University of Alberta, Toronto professors on leave for mocking late-Charlie Kirk

Two professors were suspended after making callous remarks about Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist who was shot and killed on September 10.

A University of Alberta law professor is on non-disciplinary leave during a review of online comments made after Charlie Kirk's murder.

That follows similar actions against University of Toronto associate professor Ruth Marshall (religious studies, political science), who posted that "shooting is honestly too good for so many of you fascist c--ts."

The tweet was posted Wednesday at 5:40 p.m., an hour after President Trump announced Kirk's death on social media.

Meanwhile, the University of Toronto announced Marshall, a faculty member, is on leave and off-campus following the social media post, with the matter under investigation.

Her faculty pages showed "access denied" the following day.

An employment lawyer informed CBC that Marshall's termination could depend on university policies, including social media use and reputational harm caused.

"Your employer can terminate you for any reason, so long as that reason is not discriminatory or not a reprisal for you pursuing your employment law rights," said Samantha Lucifora, a senior partner at Monkhouse Law Employment Lawyers.

She claims a surge in disciplinary actions and terminations due to social media posts.

Earlier this week, U of A Dean Fiona Kelly emailed law students about an unidentified faculty member's leave, citing "threats targeting faculty, staff, and student groups."

She states that due to the "violent nature" of the campus attack on Kirk, the administration prioritizes the safety of faculty, staff, and students, "particularly those who are the targets of online threats and vitriol."

Following Kirk's killing, U of A law professor Florence Ashley, who identifies as “the first openly transfeminine clerk at the Supreme Court of Canada,” commented on his death via Bluesky.

A New York Times column praised Charlie Kirk, stating he "was practicing politics in exactly the right way" by engaging with people on campuses.

Ashley responded to the column, stating: “You do not, in fact, ever have to hand it to the Nazis. I utterly do not care for any ‘virtues’ that someone may perceive in them.” She later clarified the post was a meme reference, not a label for Kirk as a Nazi.

The university is monitoring the situation and has not yet confirmed the professor's identity.