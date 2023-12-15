‘Upside down world’: Senator Rand Paul condemns 50-year-old biological man swimming with young girls

Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Nicholas Cepeda, a.k.a. Melody Wiseheart, is a 50-year-old transgender woman who recently gained international attention for participating in a young girls’ swimming competition in Ontario. Cepeda is reportedly a professor at York University at the LaMarsh Centre for Child & Youth Research.

Rebel News first broke the story after reporter David Menzies attended the East Bayfield Community Centre in Barrie, Ont. to ask Cepeda a few questions.

Cepeda was competing in a swimming competition with girls as young as 13-years-old. The 50-year-old biological male was also seen entering the girls' changing room, and parents say Cepeda changed into his swimsuit in the room as well.

According to the Toronto Sun, one parent said "The girls were terrified."

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul caught wind of the story and commented on the social media platform X. "We've entered the upside down world," he wrote.

Sen. Paul has been a staunch advocate for protecting the integrity of female sports by preventing biological males from competing with women.

Congresswoman Mary Miller of Illinois also commented on the Rebel News exclusive report on X. "Parents, just because this happened in Canada doesn't mean the left won't try to do this here. You must speak out and defend your daughters from this madness!" she wrote.

