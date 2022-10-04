‘Wacky tyrant’: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern continues push for globalism and censorship

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's efforts to implement censorship and promote globalism. Ardern became known for her imposition of strict lockdown measures in New Zealand during COVID-19.

Justin Trudeau recently linked up with Ardern on a flight from London to New York after both attended the Queen's funeral. As stated by Ezra, "I think they probably talked about their love of authoritarianism, taking rights away from people, replacing local sovereignty with globalist control, censorship, forced vaccines, gun control."

He went on to say, "But out of all those things, censorship is the most important because if you still have free speech left, you can fight to regain your other rights. But without free speech, you can't."

Speaking about Ardern's claim of COVID-19 claiming millions of lives, Ezra said, "That's not quite true. It did take millions of lives if you trust the statistics. But I know that in the West, the statistics included anyone who died within 30 days of a diagnosis of COVID. So they could have died from some other cause, but COVID was to blame. Made more money that way for hospitals, for more excitement for TV doctors, for politicians, for vaccine companies. Now that's the disease."

